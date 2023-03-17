Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar tied the nuptial knot with social activist Fahad Ahmad Khan in February. Pictures of the newlyweds flooded social media pages, with netizens showering congratulatory messages on the couple. On March 16, the couple threw a lavish wedding reception in Delhi, making a dazzling entry at the venue. The star-studded ceremony witnessed the arrival of notable personalities from the film and political fraternity. The guest list at the reception included veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Numerous videos of the glittering event are currently doing the rounds on the Internet.

Swara Bhaskar looked like a pretty bride, decked up in a heavily-embroidered, bright pink lehenga, having distinguished mirror work. She teamed up her traditional avatar with stone-encrusted, diamond jewellery, statement earrings, and bangles, clubbed with a striking forehead accessory or maang tika. Fahad was decked up in a golden-white sherwani, paired with white pajamas. The duo welcomed their honourary guests and posed for pictures together, walking hand-in-hand.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a couple of videos on Instagram that revealed Jaya Bachchan and Rahul Gandhi arriving at the wedding reception premises. While the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress was dressed in a white and yellow salwar-kameez set, Rahul Gandhi was seen sporting an all-white traditional ensemble, comprising a kurta and pair of pajamas. Check out the videos here:

Earlier, on March 15, a day before the grand wedding reception, Swara Bhaskar offered a few glimpses of a special Qawwali night. Many notable personalities graced the event. For the occasion, the Veere Di Wedding actress emanated regal vibes, decked up in a royal navy blue, velvet ethnic ensemble, having intricate designs in gold.

She clubbed her attire with a green and gold-bordered dupatta, while accessorizing her look with statement jewellery. Fahad also donned a Pathani suit, in the same navy blue hue, designed with white patterns. Dropping the pictures, Swara wrote, “Yeh jo halka halka suroor hai!"

Tweeting a string of snaps on the microblogging platform from the Qawwali night, Swara Bhaskar expressed her gratitude towards political leaders - Akhilesh Yadav and Prakash Jarwal for delving into the post-wedding festivities. “Happy & honoured to welcome Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji to Swaad Anusaar festivities, Qawwali Night…" read an excerpt of her caption.

Earlier, both Swara Bhaskar shared a lovely video collage that documented her relationship with Fahad. In the joint post, they wrote “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

