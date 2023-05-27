Athiya Shetty SLAMS Claims That She And KL Rahul Went To A 'Strip Club,’ Says ‘Stop Taking…’

Trends :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
As KL Rahul recuperates from an injury in the UK, a video, allegedly from a strip club, is now going viral on the internet.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 20:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Athiya and Rahul are currently in the UK for the latter's recovery.
Recently, during an IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, captain of LSG, KL Rahul, sustained an injury to his right thigh while sprinting to stop the ball. The injury rendered him unfit to continue in the league, leading to his withdrawal. Disappointment, he informed his fans that he would undergo surgery on his injured thigh and later went on to share pictures of himself using crutches while walking on the streets of London, where he has been since then.

As he recuperates, a video, allegedly from recent times, is now going viral on the internet. In the video KL Rahul can be seen at club in London, tagged as Luxx Club. The video captures Rahul having a good time with friends, while skimpily-clad women are dancing on the tables. Netizens wasted no time in criticising Rahul for his recent cricket performances and flamboyant lifestyle.

While Rahul has chosen not to comment on the matter, his wife Athiya released a statement addressing the rumours through her Instagram stories. The actress has denied going to a ‘strip club’ and has claimed that the video has been misrepresented and taken out of context. She wrote, “I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check our facts before reporting. Peace and love."

Athiya Shetty’s Instagram story.

It was a fusion of sorts for Bollywood and cricket when Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who is also the captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants, tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Sunil Shetty. The couple, who had been in a relationship for several years, got married on January 23, 2023, surrounded by their loved ones.

first published: May 27, 2023, 20:32 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 20:33 IST
