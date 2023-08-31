Atlee Reveals The Name Of South Actor Who Made The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan Happen

The release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan will hit the big screen in a week, and the fans can’t wait to see their favourite star back on the celluloid. Shah Rukh made an impressive comeback after a 4-year hiatus with the massively successful Pathaan earlier this year and proved that his star-power was anything but waning. This is certainly good news for the entire team of Jawan, which comprises a predominantly Tamil cast and crew. Spectacular performances and unforgettable moments defined the pre-release event of Jawan on Wednesday, making it an evening to remember. Many of the cast and crew members poured their hearts out while addressing fans and media, sharing anecdotes from the sets of the film.

One of the highlights of the evening was director Atlee crediting Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay with the very inception of the film. According to Atlee, Vijay was the reason Jawan happened in the first place. The young director revealed that while he was extremely apprehensive about even approaching Shah Rukh Khan for a project, his close friend and frequent collaborator Vijay encouraged him to do so. Vijay kept nagging Atlee until he went ahead and talked to Shah Rukh Khan about the film.

Advertisement

He said that the shoot was initially supposed to be completed in 8 months but the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the schedule, leading to delays. He revealed that during the disruption, Vijay made him promise that he would complete Jawan. “I am a diehard fan of Thalapathy Vijay and I never back off from the promise I made. Here is Jawan ready for release after years of wait and struggle," he said.