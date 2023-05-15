Atul Kulkarni Weighs His Thoughts On Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure, 'Every Time You Start A Project...'

Aamir Khan’s remake of the critically-acclaimed Forrest Gump was the most anticipated film of the year. Despite the hard work that had gone into making the film, it couldn’t amass the requisite numbers at the Box Office. The film was mired in countless controversies that gave fuel to boycott calls against the film. Now Atul Kulkarni who wrote the film has come forward to weigh his thoughts on the film’s failure.

The multi-talented actor told ETimes,

“I’ve been in the industry for a fairly long time and have experienced such things. Every time you start a project, you think people will like and love it; sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. So, you cannot change the texture of the profession."

He further explained on boycott calls, “I think it should be completely left to the audience to decide whether they want to see something or not, be it a film or a painting. No one should dictate what I should consume," he said.

The Rang De Basanti actor also emphasized the importance of being in sync with the politics of the country. He stated, “One should not neglect politics. I get deeply affected with what is happening, not only in the state, but across the globe. You cannot and shouldn’t shrug it off because whatever you do in life, at the root of it all is politics it dictates everything that matters to you."

Directed by Advait Chandan who has previously worked with Aamir Khan on Taare Zameen Par as an assistant production manager, Laal Singh Chaddha marked Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after a long sabbatical. It depicted several decades in the life of a slow-witted and kindhearted man who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in 20th Century India.