Auroshikha Dey Reveals Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Starrer Chatrapathi Will Be 'Full On Action Dhamaka' | Exclusive

Auroshikha Dey has been associated with stirring films like Myoho’, ‘Prem Mayee’, and ‘Points of Origin’. The actress who is an FTII alumunus has additionally honed his craft of acting by taking up challenging roles in Lomad, touted as world’s first one-take film, Haat, The Weekly Bazaar, Maali and The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi. Ahead of her international film Shameless, Auroshikha will be seen in V.V Vinayak’s action drama Chatrapathi, a highly anticipated remake of 2095 Telegu film of the same name that was helmed by SS Rajamouli. Apart from Auroshikha, Chatrapathi will boast a star cast of Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who would be making his Hindi debut as well as Nusshratt Bharrucha.

The actress sat with News18 Showsha and talked about Chatrapathi and her role in an exclusive interaction. Here are the excerpts of the same:

How has it been like working alongside Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharrucha in Chatrapathi? Tell me something about the film and since it’s a remake, how is it different from SS Rajamouli’s version.

Well I enjoyed working with both Shree Sai Niwas and Nusshhrat. They are amazing actors and equally amazing human beings. Though they are stars, they have no air about it. So as an actor, it became very easy for me to communicate with them. So yeah I had a great time shooting with them. Well we all know that the original was made by SS Rajamouli and hands down he is a class apart director. I am just so privileged to be working on a remake of this film. Now our director was a highly accomplished director and I thoroughly enjoyed bringing his vision to life. Each of us actors have given our best to our characters and hopefully the audience will enjoy what we have created. It’s also not fair on my part to compare the two.

Coming to your role, what part do you play in the film and how did you go about preparing for the same? Was it challenging? If yes, then in what way?

I am playing the role of a visually impaired mother and my character name is Manju Ben. As the story progresses, there are some events that happen in Manju Ben’s life which brings about a huge transformation in the main character which then sets the tone of the second half of the film. Yes, it was definitely challenging and that’s the reason I enjoyed playing it. This film happened immediately after the lockdown was over so there was no time for workshops. So I worked on myself. I used to blindfold myself and walk in my house, trying to do my daily routine blindfoldedly. I watch films like Sparsh and Scent Of A Woman to understand the character deeply and in a much better way. So that’s how I worked on myself because I wanted to go on the sets prepared, not just be on the sets and try to act blind. I just want to make it as natural as possible and hopefully it came across.

V.V Vinayak is a prominent film-maker. As such, how integral was he in deriving the performance out of you? How did you aid you, guide you through the course of the film?

I am very fortunate to have worked with such an eminent director. He’s exceptionally calm and composed and not to forget very approachable. As an actor, whenever I had questions about my character, he was available for guidance. And I am very humbled to have worked with him and learnt a lot in the process.

From the perspective of the audience, especially those who have watched the original Chatrapathi, why should people be excited about this version?

The original was in Telugu and the remake is in Hindi. As I mentioned, this is completely with a different sets of actors. We hope the audience will enjoy and appreciate this full on action dhamaka film.

If one looks at your filmography, the kind of projects that you have undertaken is strikingly different from one another. So what was it about Chatrapathi that prompted your interest in doing this role?

It’s definitely the role that prompted me doing Chatrapati. You know as an actor, I always go for characters that would challenge me, drive me and push me from my comfort zone. And this was definitely the one. So when I got the role, I did not let go of it and I grabbed it because I wanted to do it.

You sort of stayed away from the commercial cinema. So was that a conscious decision from your end?

Well it’s really not about commercial or indie cinema. I am focussed on the characters that I play and the challenge around it. Going forward if I get roles in commercial films, I will readily take up those opportunities too.

Of all the work/roles you’ve done so far, what according to you has been the most demanding, that took everything out of you as an actor?

Every film is a new chapter and every character needs to be nurtured. So for me to pick and choose one is impossible. I take the roles as they come and give each one of them my all.

You are shooting for an International Film Shameless. What is that project about and what role would you be essaying in it?

I am definitely looking forward for my international film ‘The Shameless’ and

I had a great time shooting two months in Nepal with both the international and the Nepali crew. Well I can’t talk much about it, all I can say it’s about human traffickers and the drama created within them. It’s an extremely amazing film and yes I am looking forward for the release.

Speaking of one of your films Lomad which is one take, it requires a lot of preparation and choreography to achieve that feat. And it’s not an easy task. Having said that, what was your experience working on that film?

It was definitely an incredible experience. My director Hemant Tiwari had an exceptional vision. Being a one-take film, we had to do a lot of practice for that final take. It’s not just about the dialogues but the light that you need to catch and the camera angle to focus on. And as you jump from one scene to another flawlessly and with no cut.

What kind of roles do you see yourself doing in the coming times?

As I have shared, I love a good challenge and every role is unique to me I am eagerly looking forward to what’s already lined up and also what’s next.

