Australian Chef Gary Mehigan Seeks Huma Qureshi's Consent Before Kissing Her | Watch

Huma Qureshi will soon be seen in Tarla – a biopic where she is portraying the very inspiring Tarla Dalal. As the trailer dropped, fans and industry colleagues were all praise for the actress.

During one of the promotional events on Wednesday, Huma was greeted by Chef Gary Mehigan, former MasterChef Australia judge and host. Given, that in today’s world, consent holds significant importance, especially in interactions involving women, a paparazzi moment from the event has got netizens talking – albeit in a positive light. The incident involved Huma Qureshi being greeted by the Australian MasterChef who asked, “Are we gonna kiss?" Huma graciously responded with a “yeah," and he proceeded to kiss her on the cheeks. Many commended him for seeking her permission before giving her a peck on the cheeks. Check out the video here: