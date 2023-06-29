Avantika Sundar's Latest Pictures Are Too Good To Miss

Kushboo Sundar’s daughter, Avantika is making all the right noises on social media. She has shared an album on Instagram and fans can’t keep calm. In one pic, Avantika is seen wearing a stunning yellow crop top adorned with embroidery, paired elegantly with a simple multi-coloured striped skirt. Her makeup featured smokey eyes, nude lips, and a small black bindi, enhancing her already mesmerising look.

Along with the pictures, Avantika wrote, “Thank you, next." The post has attracted a flood of appreciation in the comment section. Fans have declared that Avantika is one of the most “gorgeous" actresses.

Kushboo Sundar also has shared a picture of her daughter, accompanied by the caption, “If only looks could kill!! My princess Avantika Sundar." In the photo, Avantika exudes elegance and beauty, draped in a stunning saree. The ensemble is complemented by a heavy necklace, mangtika, and a small nath. Her makeup showcases brown blush, brown lips, and a brown bindi, accentuating her features. With a sleek bun adorned with Gajra, she exudes regal charm, truly resembling a queen.

The post received over 2 thousand likes on social media, along with an abundance of lovely comments from admirers.

A fan wrote, “She is extremely beautiful, but not as pretty as my beauty queen Kushboo… Nobody can beat the beauty of Kushboo."

Avantika Sundar, popularly known as Trishala Avantika, is also an emerging social media star in her own right.

Her father, Sundar C, is an acclaimed Indian film director, actor, and producer. He has directed over 34 films in Tamil and has acted in 17 movies as the protagonist. Some of his notable works include Ullathai Allitha, Arunachalam, Unnai Thedi, Anbe Sivam, Winner, Giri, and Kalakalappu.