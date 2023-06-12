Avika Gor Makes A Big Revelation; Says South Industry Is ‘All About Nepotism’

Avika Gor will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Krishna Bhatt’s horror-drama 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The actress who earlier worked in South films, recently drew comparisons between both the industries and shared that nepotism is very much prevalent in the latter too, but the ‘audience refuses to see it’.

According to The Indian Express, Avika told a news portal that, while the Bollywood industry is so vocal about it, ‘people are just not seeing it’ in the South Industry. “Telugu industry mein toh bilkul saamne mein, how are people not seeing it. South (industry) is all about star power. It is all about nepotism. Things are the same there (as in Bollywood). It’s just that audience is not choosing to see it the way they are seeing it here. That bias has been created against Hindi films that whatever they will make, we will judge it first, " she shared.

The actress also looked back at her career and shared that her biggest hurdle is her ‘popularity’. “You do not get to do projects with a fresh cast because you are ‘seen too much on TV’ or ‘you are way more popular than the producer only,’" she opined.