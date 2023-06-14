Avneet Kaur Breaks Down While Talking About Kangana Ranaut, Says ‘She Treated Me Like Her Own’

Avneet Kaur is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film backed by Kangana Ranaut, will see her sharing screen space with veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While speaking about the trailer, the actress had an emotional break down and shared that she has worked extremely hard for her debut film and is grateful to Kangana Ranaut for giving her this opportunity.

She shared, “This is very special to me. I was just crying while watching the trailer. Just to say that, it’s my debut, and getting to do my first film with Nawaz Sir and Kangana Ma’am, is extremely big for me. When I got to know about this project, and when ma’am chose me as her Tiku, that was so special for me. I just wanted to prove, that I can and I will do justice to this character, because I know, Tiku is so close to her heart. The story is so close to her heart."

On a closing note, she shared, “I have to say that, I was extremely nervous about sharing screen space with Nawaz. I still have that nervous. All I have to say is, thanks to Kangana Ma’am and Nawaz Sir for choosing me and for giving me this opportunity. I have really done a lot of hard work. She treated me like her own and she was there in each and every scene. I have rehearsed each and every scene with ma’am and Sir."

The makers recently dropped the trailer of the film. The trailer opens by introducing Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in the film industry in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.