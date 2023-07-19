Avneet Kaur Goes BOLD In Sexy Backless Dress At Bawal Event, Gets Brutally Trolled, Video Goes Viral

Avneet Kaur looked sensational as she arrived at the screening of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawal. Avneet, who was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, sported a very sexy backless dress for the event. However, the actress received a mixed response for her blue carpet appearance as a section of netizens felt that her dress was rather suitable for an award ceremony than a screening event.

The 21-year-old actress teamed her ultra-glamorous outfit with a pair of silver high heels and a Prada bag. She parted her hair on the right-hand side and kept her makeup minimal with diamond danglers. While her fans loved her look, netizens didn’t seem much impressed. One user wrote, “The dress looks like an older woman could carry it off better… it looks rather uncomfortable on her." Another one said, “It’s a movie premiere… not a red carpet award show."