Avneet Kaur Says She Didn't Know English When She Shifted To Mumbai At Age 7

Avneet Kaur is making headlines after her Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru. As the duo actively promotes their latest movie, Avneet recently revealed that she faced challenges speaking in English during the initial stages of her career.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress was asked whether she has been judged for speaking English. To which, she replied, “I didn’t know English well when I shifted to Mumbai. But gradually, I learned English and also picked up a bit of Marathi in school. Before shifting, I was a little weak in English. Since I’m from Punjab, I don’t think I was fluent in English from there, and my confidence was also a bit low."

Another thing that boosted Avneet’s confidence was when she had to perform in front of many people.

Advertisement

When asked about the biggest risk she has taken in her life, she replied, “I believe the biggest risk for me was shifting to Mumbai because I had no idea that my entire family would actually shift here. My dad even relocated his entire business and everything for me. So, it was the biggest risk for all of us, not knowing what the future held. I was 7 years old when I moved."

Avneet, who has a social media following of 33 million, expressed, “My army, the Avneetians, have witnessed my journey from being a child to a girl and now to a woman. They provide me with immense strength in everything I do."