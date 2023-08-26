Awards Will Motivate Us To Make More Films Like Kadaisi Vivasayi: Director Manikandan

The 69th National Film Awards winners were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday in New Delhi. The list witnessed some exceptional and deserving names that left a lasting impact on the audience with performances on the silver screens in 2021 and 2022. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer) featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and late 85-year-old farmer Shri Nallandi won the Best Tamil Film under the category of Best Feature Film and bagged a special mention for Nallandi.

The director of the film M Manikandan in a statement has expressed his gratitude towards the cast and crew of Kadaisi Vivasayi for the milestone. He said, “I am extremely happy to learn that my film Kadaisi Vivasayi, which was celebrated by both the people and the critics alike, has won two National Awards at the 69th National Film Awards 2023. I thank the members of the jury for bestowing this huge honour upon my film. The awards will, without doubt, prove to be a motivating factor to make many more such films."

Advertisement

He continued and added that at this juncture, he remembered his film’s protagonist, the late Nallandi who despite his age acted tirelessly in the film. The director mentioned that Nallandi added life to the character and made people celebrate the film.

He also thanked the people of the village for letting him make the film and the production houses Vijaysethupathi Productions and 7CS Entertainment, which helped him to take the film to the masses around the world.

On a long note, the director made a special mention to Vijay Sethupathi who not only acted in the film but played a crucial part in helping to make the film. Manikandan also thanked the unit members of the film and said that without them, this film wouldn’t be what it is.

Advertisement

“Last but not least, I wish to thank the media, which took this film to the people and all those who have been congratulating us for the honour. Thank you all once again for your love," he concluded the note.