Hema Malini may not have appeared in a movie in the past three years, but she will always be remembered as one of the legendary actresses of Indian cinema. Her iconic performances in Bollywood include movies like Sholay, Sita Aur Geeta, Kranti, Dream Girl, Andha Kanun. The actress keeps making headlines from time to time because of her personal and professional life. This time she has made it because of her wealth. Reports suggest that Hema Malini is not too far behind her husband Dharmendra and son Sunny Deol and her net worth will amaze you.

After making a name for herself in Bollywood, Hema Malini turned to politics. She juggled between two careers well for a while and in the 2019 general elections’ affidavit, Hema’s wealth was revealed to the general public. The affidavit suggested that Hema had a net worth of Rs 249 crore.

Advertisement

Of the total net worth reported, Hema has a portion of Rs 114 crore and Dharmendra owns the rest. In the last few years, her total net worth has increased by Rs 72 crore, as per reports. In 2014, her net worth was revealed to be Rs 178 crore which included Dharmendra’s share too.

Hema is fond of luxury cars and owns an Audi Q5, a Mercedes Benz M-Class, a Hyundai Santa Fe and several others. Apart from cars, she also reportedly has a tremendous amount of jewellery and she gives tough competition to her husband Dharmendra when it comes to property. Sunny Deol, the stepson of Hema, is far behind her when it comes to his property and net worth.

Sunny Deol’s total assets are valued at Rs 83 crore as of now of which Rs 60 crore are movable and the rest form up his immovable share of assets, according to reports.

All in all, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, and their children make a rich family and although they may not have had huge movies in recent years, their net worth says a lot about their business sense and money-handling skills.

Read all the Latest Movies News here