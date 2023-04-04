Ayan Mukerji Postpones Brahmastra 2 To Direct Hrithik Roshan in War 2? Find Out

Moments after Ayan Mukerji announced that his magnum opus, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and Part Three will be released in 2026 and 2027 respectively, it has now been reported that he will be soon directing Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2.

As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Aditya Chopra has has signed Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2, which is a part of YRF Spy Universe. The first part of the film was directed by Siddharth Anand. However, it should also be noted that neither Yash Raj Films nor Mukerji has not issued any official statement as of now confirming the same.

Interestingly, Ayan Mukerji also hinted in his statement earlier today that he will be directing another film very soon. “I also have another piece of news to share…The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is…more on that when the time is right," a part of his statement read.

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated if War 2 is the reason that Ayan has postponed Brahmastra 2. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha last year, Ayan talked about Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he planned to release the film in three years (which means by 2025).

“The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years," he had said.

Talking about War, the film was released in 2019 and starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. Earlier this year, when Hrithik was asked about update on War 2, he told Pinkvilla, “Aditya Chopra is extremely secretive; I think you should just take it from my expression (on what’s happening). I am not saying anything."

