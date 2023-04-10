Ayushmann Khurrana Excited For US Tour In July, Says 'Proud To Represent Hindi Music Globally'

Apart from being a stellar actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a gifted singer. Time and again, he has lent his voice to several hit Bollywood numbers for films and albums. After the pandemic, as the world finally embraces the new normal, the Bollywood actor is all set to kick start his solo US tour.

Ayushmann’s concert is all set to take place in July. A source close to the actor’s team shared that the singer is expected to enthral audiences in 8 American cities with his incredible musical talent. Ayushmann will be seen touring Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in USA, as well as Toronto in Canada in July and August this year.

Ayushmann, who has delivered several hit songs like Paani Da Rang, is proud to be representing Hindi music to audiences in North America. He shared, “﻿Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me."

He added, “I’m in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people’s faces! I can’t wait for my US tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the much-awaited romantic comedy Dream Girl 2. He would be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Paresh Rawal. Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh also have pivotal roles. Helmed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor the film is slated to release in July.

