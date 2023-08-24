Ayushmann Khurrana On Ananya Panday Replacing Nushratt Bharuccha In Dream Girl 2: ‘She Fit The Bill’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on August 25. The film has already created a lot of buzz among the audience. Well, the family entertainer is the sequel to Dream Girl which had Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead role. In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about Ananya Panday stepping into the shoes of Nushratt Bharuccha. He lauded Ananya and also expressed his wish to work with her again.

Ayushmann was quoted saying, “This is an organic sequel to Dream Girl. We had to cast a different film, and Ananya fit the bill. I think she is very spunky and adds value to the film. The way she has taken the accent in the film, the Mathura accent, is very commendable. It was fun working with her and I would love to work with her in the future as well."

In the same interview, he also expressed he is nervous for Dream Girl 2. “It is good to be nervous, it feels like your 10th board exams results are coming out, it is that kind of feeling. But at the same time this has been my most massy film and it has also penetrated in two tier and three tier cities, so I am most excited about this one as a theatrical. Dream Girl 2 is of the theatrical palette, it is for a wider audience, you’ve ticked all the right boxes and it is also a sequel, so this is the safest of all because it is a heart core family entertainer. It is a fun film," he added.