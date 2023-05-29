Ayushmann Khurrana To Headline Sourav Ganguly Biopic, Aishwarya Rajinikanth to Direct?

If reports are to be believed, Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in to play the lead in legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. It was previously revealed that a film on the life of the Indian cricketer is under the making. While actors such as Ranbir Kapoor were rumoured to be playing the role, a new report has claimed that Ayushmann has been signed on. To top it off, it is said that Aishwarya Rajinikanth is being considered for the director’s job.

A PeepingMoon report claimed that Luv Films is backing the movie and Ayushmann has been in talks for the film for a while now. “The makers have been discussing this film with Ayushmann for several months. The talks have now reached an advanced stage, and it’s only a matter of some formalities before he is officially signed on. They are confident that Ayushmann, who is also a left-handed batsman, is an ideal choice for Ganguly’s role. Dada, as he is fondly called, has also approved Ayushmann’s casting and will soon meet him personally. Ayushmann will undergo months of extensive cricket training before starting the shoot," a source claimed.

Meanwhile, it was also rumoured that Jubilee director Vikramaditya Motwane was to direct the film. However, he has turned down the offer and Aishwarya Rajinikanth is being considered for the directorial work.

Ayushmann and Aishwarya have a few films in the pipeline. Ayushmann will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Pandey, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Abhishek Bannerjee, Seema Pahwa, and Manjot Singh. Meanwhile, Aishwarya has recently completed her directorial film Laal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, and it also stars an extended cameo by Rajinikanth. She had released the posters a few months ago. She has also signed a Hindi film titled Oh Saathi Chal.