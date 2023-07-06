Baahubali 2 To Ponniyin Selvan 2, Check Highest-grossing Sequels

There was a time when people had to wait several days to find out whether a film was a hit or a flop. But now the film’s box office collection between 3 to 5 days of its release shows whether the movie is going to be a hit or miss. And there have also been sequels to such films. Sequels are made to capitalise on the success of blockbuster films. Today, we will be taking you to a marathon of sequels to films that have become one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.

The first name on this list is the one who created the suspense, for which a large crowd of fans gathered in theatres on the first day. Baahubali: The Conclusion which was released in 2017, was a sequel to the super blockbuster film Baahubali: The Begining, directed by SS Rajamouli. It is the highest-grossing sequel in Indian film history. The film grossed over Rs 1,800 crore globally.

KGF: Chapter 2 is second on this list. Prashanth Neel’s directorial starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. In this film, Yash, aka Rocky Bhai, is depicted going to any lengths to make, save and control his kingdom. The film grossed over Rs 1,200 crore globally.

The film 2.0, starring Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth, is ranked third on this list. The film was well received. This is one of the most important films of Akshay’s career and this film grossed Rs 720 crore globally.

Salman Khan’s hit film Tiger Zinda Hai is the fourth name on this list which was released in 2017. The film received as much praise from critics as its predecessor (Ek Tha Tiger). For the first time, the Indo-Pakistani intelligence agencies ISIS and RAW were seen cooperating in this action-thriller film. The film grossed Rs 565 crore at the box office worldwide.

Although Aamir Khan’s film Dhoom 3 was released 10 years ago, it still holds a record of being one of the highest-grossing films in India. This film was a sequel to Dhoom, in which John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan appeared. The film was a box office success, becoming an all-time blockbuster and grossed Rs 550 crore globally despite having a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Do you remember the Indian superhero film Krrish 3 starring Hrithik Roshan? This well-received film was released on November 1, 2013. It also starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, in addition to Hrithik Roshan. This film grossed over Rs 400 crore globally.