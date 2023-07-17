Baahubali To Adipurush, Tracing South Star Prabhas And His Box Office Record

Prabhas, the South superstar, has solidified his position as one of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry, thanks to his association with high-grossing, big-budget films. The Baahubali franchise catapulted him to unparalleled stardom and made him a household name. Prabhas is the only South superstar whose films have achieved significant collections in the Hindi-speaking regions. Let’s take a look at some of his notable films that have contributed to his tremendous success.

Adipurush

Before its release, the film generated massive anticipation, boasting a budget of over Rs 500 crore. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas alongside Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. It has grossed over three hundred crore, solidifying Prabhas’ star power. Despite the roaring expectations, the film tanked, both in terms of critical acclamation as well as box office performance collecting just Rs 390 crore.

Radhe Shyam

Released in 2022, Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas was paired opposite Pooja Hegde in this enchanting tale. Portraying the role of an astrologer, Prabhas mesmerized audiences. Made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, the film grossed Rs 200-214 crore worldwide citing another box office failure for Prabhas.

Saaho

Marking his debut in Bollywood, Prabhas’ Saaho also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, and Jackie Shroff in this Sujeeth directorial. Despite mixed reviews, Saaho garnered a worldwide collection of approximately Rs 407.65-439 crore, surpassing its budget of Rs 350 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion turned Prabhas into a pan-Indian superstar and garnered global attention in the South film industry. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic blockbuster notched an astounding collection of Rs 1810 crore worldwide. Alongside Prabhas, the film features Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannaah, captivating audiences with its grandeur and storytelling.