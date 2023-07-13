Baazigar To Don, 5 Films In Which Shah Rukh Khan Aced The Negative Avatar

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s trailer has increased the anticipation for the film tenfold. It shows King Khan in a whole new look and according to the trailer, the superstar is set to portray a negative role. The dialogue, “Jab main villain banta hun na toh mere samne koi bhi hero tik nahi pata," (When I become a villain, no hero lasts in front of me)," caused a sensation among his fans. Let us have a look at five of Shah Rukh’s films where he took on the negative avatar.

Baazigar

In this 1993 film, to show his villainy, Khan’s character Ajay Sharma goes as far as to kill Seema’s character, played by Shilpa Shetty. The film also featured Kajol, Johnny Lever, Vinod Rathod and Siddharth Ray.

Darr

In this 1993 film, he played the role of an obsessive, jealous lover where he attempts to kill the lover of the woman he loved. The leading lady of this film was Juhi Chawla and the role of her lover was played by Sunny Deol.

Anjaam

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a jealous psychopath in this 1994 film, who sets out to ruin the marriage of the girl he loves. It was the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit were seen together on screen. The actor won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

Duplicate

We saw Shah Rukh Khan in a double role in this 1998 film. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, it also featured Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre. Khan played the role of a chef named Bablu and a gangster called Manu. Manu tries to kill Bablu because he wants to escape the law by taking over Bablu’s identity.