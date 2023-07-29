‘Baba Sunil Dutt Lag Rahe Ho Aap’: Fans Compliment Sanjay Dutt On His Birthday

Sanjay Dutt turned a year older on July 29. On the occasion, the actor met his fans and paparazzi, gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. Several clips are making rounds on the internet, showing excited fans complimenting Sanjay Dutt for resembling his late father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt. In the video, Sanjay Dutt, in an all-white Pathani kurta and salwar, was seen coming out at his gate, amidst loud cheering of “Sanju Baba" by his fans, gathered to get a glimpse of their icon. In a state of overexcitement to shake hands with the actor, the crowd lost balance and was on the verge of toppling on the wet ground along with Sanjay Dutt’s gate.

But the KG.F: Chapter 2 star impressed the internet with his gesture of coming to the aid of his fans and stopping them from falling. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a few fans can be heard screaming “I love you, Baba." One of the fans was heard complimenting Sanjay Dutt and said, “Baba Sunil Dutt lag rahe ho aap. Sunil Dutt jaise lag rahe ho aap same. (Baba you look like Sunil Dutt.)

On the occasion of his 64th birthday, warm wishes were poured in from all quarters. Sanjay Dutt’s better half Maanayata Dutt also shared an adorable montage video with her husband. Compiling an array of their pictures together, Maanayata posted the video along with a heart-melting note in the caption. She wrote, “Happy birthday my best half…words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me…thank you for being so amazing…thank you for being you…wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you to create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life… stay blessed."

Sanjay Dutt’s birthday was nothing less than a treat for his fans. This is because the makers of his upcoming actioner Double iSmart chose the big day to unveil his first look, as the “Big Bull" in the movie. While sharing the picture of his first look, Sanjay Dutt also revealed that the film will hit theatres in March next year. In Puri Jagannadh’s directorial, Sanjay Dutt will share the screen space with Ram Pothineni. Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses Puri Jagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad Ram Pothineni. Glad to be Playing the Big Bull in this sci-fi mass entertainer Double ISMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on March 8th, 2024."