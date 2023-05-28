Babil Khan Goes NO When Asked If He Would Recreate Any of Irrfan Khan's Films: 'Why Would You...'

Babil Khan made for one of the most highly anticipated debuts of 2022. He forayed into the world of acting with director and lyricist Anvitaa Dutt’s psychological drama Qala last year and went on to win heaps of praises and raving reviews for his nuanced performance as a musically gifted orphan named Jagan. The actor attended IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi along with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. On being asked whether he’ll like to recreate any performance of Irrfan Khan, Babil had an interesting answer.

Recalling some memories of his Baba, Babil told the media, “I miss him (Irfan Khan) every day of my life. When I was growing up I did not have a lot of friends and he was my singular friend. Laughing with him is my most memorable memory with baba."

Advertisement

When posed with the question about recreating any of his father’s role, Babil promptly replied, “NO." “No…Why would you try to recreate baba’s performance …I think he did it really well."

Earlier this year, Babil Khan remembered Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary by sharing unseen pictures from his childhood. Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after battling a colon infection. The actor’s death left a massive void in the industry, with fans remembering the actor from time to time. Babil had also shared pictures of Irrfan on numerous occasions over the past three years.

On the late actor’s birth anniversary, Babil took to Instagram and shared pictures from the time Irrfan had just embraced fatherhood. The actor was seen sharing happy moments with Babil in these pictures. Sharing the pictures, Babil had confessed he misses Irrfan.

“Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering the day when you arrived here," the Qala actor wrote.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming web series, The Railway Men. Co-starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu, it is billed as a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984. Reportedly, Babil has also begun shooting for another web show titled Friday Night Plan, which is being backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.