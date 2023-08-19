Babil Khan Refuses To Use Irrfan Khan's Legacy To Get Work, Says 'It's For Me To Earn The Job'

Babil Khan made for one of the most highly anticipated debuts of 2022. He forayed into the world of acting with director and lyricist Anvitaa Dutt’s psychological drama Qala last year and went on to win heaps of praises and raving reviews for his nuanced performance as a musically gifted orphan named Jagan. The actor who is putting his baby steps into the industry that revered his father for his craft, reveals that he is mindful not to abuse his privilege. Hence, he gives auditions to get work.

During an interview with BBC Asia Network, Babil Khan expressed, “I have reflected upon how I deal with my privilege. I give auditions, I don’t use the privilege to get jobs, to get work. I give my auditions, I train diligently and I work really hard towards becoming an actor. I just finished a film and the producer of the film came in and told me ‘I am a huge fan of yours,’ so I asked ‘why?’, and he said, ‘first, I’ve been looking at the footage and it is amazing, and second — I can’t believe Irrfan Khan’s son coming and giving an audition, and your audition was insane, and we are so proud of you.’"