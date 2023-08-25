Babil Khan Shares What Changed After Father Irrfan Khan's Demise: 'I Don't Laugh Like That Anymore'

Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, still holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. The actor is no more and he has surely left a huge void in the industry. Late actor Irrfan’s son Babil Khan misses his dad a lot and often shares his photos and videos on his Instagram handle. Well, recently in a conversation with The Indian Express, the Qala actor opened up about days after Irrfan Khan’s demise. He said that he now does not laugh the way he did with his father.

When asked how was the family when he was around. Babil said there was “a lot of" laughter. “A laughter that I have not experienced ever since he passed away. I used to laugh my heart out, I don’t laugh like that anymore. That’s such a strange thing. When you lose somebody you laugh with, you don’t ever laugh the same. But instead of placing you in our room with my narration, I’d like to offer you an invitation to come. Baba is not there, but Mumma is there, so am I and my brother. And we are very nice," he was quoted saying.

Advertisement

Irrfan Khan died in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. His last film was Angrezi Medium which also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Coming back to Babil Khan, the actor made his acting debut with Qala which was directed by Anvitaa Dutt. And he is now gearing up for his second feature film titled ‘Friday Night Plan’. It is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan.