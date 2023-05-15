Babil Khan's Birthday: Young Star's Childhood Pic With Dad Irrfan Khan Will Leave You Teary Eyed

Babil Khan is very active on social media. Son of the late legendary actor, Irrfan Khan, Babil often shares glimpses of his behind-the-camera life on social media. As the young star is celebrating his 33rd birthday on today i.e. on May 15; here’s a look at his adorable childhood pictures. The ones with his late father will definitely leave you teary eyed. Check out:

Babil - A Curious Camera Enthusiast

In this picture, the cute little Babil is seen displaying his curiosity about how a camera works.

Babil - A Young Artist

Babil uses colours to paint and express his love for his mother, reminiscent of the innocent acts we did as kids.

Babil’s Emotional Note For His Father Irrfan

Babil shared this photo in September 2020 and penned down an emotional note remembering his late father. “Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone," he had written.

Babil Khan’s Unmissable Childhood Photo With Dad Irrfan

The adorable throwback picture was shared by Babil in July 2020, remembering his late father and expressing how he ‘gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting’.

Father-Son Duo Look Coolest of All In This Throwback Photo

Babil Khan can be seen holding his father’s hand in this super-cool and super-cute picture. “Look what I’ve found. If you thought I just started posing," Babil had written in the caption.

Babil Khan made his Bollywood debut last year with Qala. The film was widely appreciated by all. Babil even won the Best Debut (Jury) awards at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.