Bachelor In Paradise Star Jade Roper Shares Tragic News Of Her Miscarriage: 'I'm Forever Changed'

Jade Roper Tolbert, known for her appearance on the reality show Bachelor in Paradise, has shared the distressing news of her missed miscarriage on social media. In her post, Jade candidly revealed the intricacies of this uncommon occurrence, wherein fetal growth halts within the womb without apparent physical indications of miscarriage, thus shedding light on the emotional turmoil she is currently facing.

The post featured a carousel of images that captured the emotional rollercoaster she and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, have been going through. The first photo showed Jade cradling her baby bump in a mirror selfie while the subsequent images depicted ultrasounds of her unborn child.

In her caption, Jade wrote, “I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage. It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love, and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for a short amount of time. I am forever changed."