Shraddha Kapoor Debuts New Haircut at Backstreet Boys Concert, Malaika Groves to Band's Hit Songs

B'Town celebs including Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora and others flocked to attend the Backstreet Boys' Mumbai concert.

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Backstreet Boys concert. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
The Backstreet Boys brought their signature pop sound to Mumbai, India, and the result was nothing short of electric! The iconic boy band took the stage at Jio Gardens, igniting the crowd with their energetic performance. Fans and celebrities alike, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, and Shraddha Kapoor, swayed to the tunes of the band’s greatest hits. And, as expected, social media was flooded with photos and videos of the unforgettable night. It was truly a blast from the past that had everyone singing, dancing, and reminiscing about the good old days.

At the concert, Shraddha Kapoor, Natasha Dhawan, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez showed off their unique styles at the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor rocked a cool and casual look with blue jeans, a white crop top, and a red cap, perfect for jamming out to the boy band’s hits. Meanwhile, Natasha kept it casual with a crop top, shorts, and an oversized shrug, accessorized with white sneakers and hoop earrings. Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, opted for a more comfy outfit. After the concert, she gushed about her love for the Backstreet Boys, calling it a dream come true to see them perform live.

The Backstreet Boys left the audience spellbound with their mesmerizing performance. Their famous hits, including I Wanna Be With You, Everybody, Don’t Want You Back, The Call, and more, had the crowd singing along and dancing to their beats. The group also paid tribute to the city of Mumbai by modifying the lyrics of their iconic song, I Want It That Way, to I Want It Mumbai’s Way. The fans were thrilled and couldn’t resist joining in on the fun. The band members, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, also interacted with the audience, with Brian even greeting them in Hindi and inquiring about their well-being.

Upon their arrival earlier this week in Mumbai, the Backstreet Boys were given a grand welcome at their hotel. In a video, Carter expressed his astonishment, stating, “We just arrived at the hotel near Mumbai and this is the first time I have ever seen this in my entire career, with the hotel staff dancing on a dope remix." The hotel staff created a captivating Bollywood-style dance performance by remixing the band’s songs. Carter captioned the video, stating that it was a cool surprise to witness the enthusiastic performance and that it was a testament to the band’s fans’ worldwide presence.

The group is presently on the DNA World Tour and has arrived in India after a long gap of 13 years. The boy band will hold their next performance at Airia Mall located in Gurugram on May 5.

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: May 05, 2023, 10:05 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 11:07 IST
