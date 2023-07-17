Badshah Makes Shocking Claims Against Honey Singh, 'He Made Us Sign Blank Papers; I Was Scared'

Singer-rapper Badshah recently opened up about his well-known tiff with popular rapper Honey Singh. Badshah revealed that he and Honey Singh were members of a band called Mafia Mundeer which singers Raftaar, Ikka and Lil’ Golu also later joined. In a podcast interview, Badshah called Honey self-centred and said that the latter mainly focused on his solo career.

Badshah recently featured on Raj Shamani’s podcast and remembered his old band, saying, “Mafia Mundeer was a thought and like-minded people got together. Primarily it was just me and Honey. In 2009, there was a break between me and Honey. I used to do a job and I was very scared. Honey was also off my radar and when I tried calling him, he dodged my calls. But till the time we were in Mafia Mundeer, we never met. If we had met, maybe things would have been different."

“We made songs but they were not released. Honey was just concentrating on his career. I was associated with Mafia Mundeer since 2006, and by 2009, my parents were very worried about me. In 2011, my first song with Honey came out Get Up Jawani," he added.