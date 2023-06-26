Badshah Issues Clarification After ‘BTS Biba’ Words In Bloody Daddy Song Triggers Backlash

Korean boy band BTS has garnered an enormous global following, known as the ARMY, whose devotion knows no bounds. These passionate fans expressed their displeasure towards Badshah, following the release of the rapper’s latest song titled Issa Vibe from the Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. It was revealed that the rapper had used the Punjabi word ‘bibba’ with BTS’ name, which they believed translated to a pretty woman BTS. In response to the criticism, Badshah took to his Twitter handle to offer an explanation. He wrote, “Playlist mein BAD BUNNY BTS ‘BIEBER’ (ear with hearing aid emoji)," with ‘Bieber’ referring to the popular singer Justin Bieber.

Fans of BTS were relieved that the confusion had been cleared up and they appreciated Badshah’s efforts in providing an explanation.

One user stated that they had been informing others that it was actually Bieber but encountered confusion due to the captions and lyric videos.

Another individual expressed frustration at being misunderstood and appreciated Badshah for providing clarification.

A fan on Twitter apologized on behalf of the ARMY and thanked the rapper for mentioning BTS in his song.

A user even suggested a collaboration between Badshah and BTS, expressing excitement about the potential outcome.

Another person thanked Badshah for clarifying the situation and assured him that some ARMY members had simply misunderstood.