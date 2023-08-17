Badshah, King, Harrdy Sandhu, MC Stan Pose With AP Dhillon At Special Screening Of 'First Of A Kind'

AP Dhillon is back in the game and he is truly bringing his A-game with his latest music video, ‘With You’ which also stars Banita Sandhu. However, that is simply not all – Dhillon has also got his fans and followers intrigued with news about an upcoming documentary series too titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. At a special screening of the docuseries, that was organised on Wednesday, several prominent faces from the music industry graced the occasion, including Badshah, King, Harrdy Sandhu, MC Stan to name a few.

Popular paparazzo handle Instant Bollywood shared a couple of videos on their social media timeline. In one of them, Badshah posed with Harrdy Sandhu and King at the venue. While Badshah wore a black jacket with black T-Shirt and black pants, Harrdy Sandhu spotted a funky blue co-ord set. King wore a black shirt and brown trousers. A different clip showed MC Stan giving hugs to AP Dhillon, Badshah and King. He later joined them for a photo-op with the paps. The former Bigg Boss winner and rapper wore a printe black-tshirt and faded blue denim jeans.

