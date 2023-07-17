Badshah Recalls When Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Shared Anecdotes After Their Publicised Tiff

Rapper Badshah recently shared a touching anecdote about the actors’ Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and their reconciliation following their highly publicized tiff. The incident created headlines in the entertainment industry. The singer in a conversation with Raj Shamani in his podcast, recalled memories of meeting the superstars.

Badshah said, “I met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the backstage of an award show. I think they’d just had their patch up, apparently. I remember my manager telling me, ‘Shah Rukh sir is calling you’. I went to meet him, Salman sir was also there. They were talking to each other, I was standing there looking at them. Later, food was served, and they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes with each other, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave."

As reported the popular fallout between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan happened during Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. But they patched up in 2013. It is worth mentioning here that the actors are very good friends and have worked together in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and recently in Pathaan. Though Salman was seen in a cameo. Both will be seen together again in Tiger vs Pathaan