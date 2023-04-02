Home » Movies » Badshah To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Isha Rikhi, Do You Know Who She Is?

Badshah To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Isha Rikhi, Do You Know Who She Is?

Reportedly, Badshah and Rikhi have been dating for a year now. They met at a party via one of their mutual friends and fell in love with each other.

Advertisement

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 16:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Reportedly, Badshah and Isha Rikhi will tie the knot this month. (Photos: Instagram)
Reportedly, Badshah and Isha Rikhi will tie the knot this month. (Photos: Instagram)

While everyone dances to Badshah’s songs at weddings, looks like the rapper is now all set to tie the knot too. Yes, you read it right. If recent reports are to be believed, Badshah will marry his girlfriend Isha Rikhi soon.

Badshah To Marry Girlfriend Isha Rikhi? 

If a report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, Badshah will marry his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. While the couple has not announced their wedding as of now, a source close to the Kala Chashma singer claims that Badshah and Rikhi will have a “gurdwara wedding in north India" soon.

Only Family Members and Close Friends To Attend Badshah’s Wedding 

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Reportedly, it will be an intimate wedding ceremony with only family members and close friends in presence. “Only a select few friends are said to be aware of the upcoming wedding", the source added. An employee from a music label, who has worked with Badshah in the past, has also confirmed the news of his wedding to the news portal.

However, when Rikhi was asked about the same, she maintained a “no comments" stance whereas Badshah was unavailable for the comment.

Who Is Isha Rikhi - Badshah’s Rumoured Bride-To-Be?

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who made her debut in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. The film also starred Sippy Gill and Om Puri among others in the lead. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018 which also starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Reportedly, Badshah and Rikhi have been dating for a year now. They met at a party via one of their mutual friends and fell in love with each other.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. However, they are divorced now. Badshah has a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh with Jasmine Masih.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

first published: April 02, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 16:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+98PHOTOS

NMACC Opening Day 2: Gigi Hadid, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan Attend

+15PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week