Badshah To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Isha Rikhi, Do You Know Who She Is?

While everyone dances to Badshah’s songs at weddings, looks like the rapper is now all set to tie the knot too. Yes, you read it right. If recent reports are to be believed, Badshah will marry his girlfriend Isha Rikhi soon.

Badshah To Marry Girlfriend Isha Rikhi?

If a report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, Badshah will marry his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. While the couple has not announced their wedding as of now, a source close to the Kala Chashma singer claims that Badshah and Rikhi will have a “gurdwara wedding in north India" soon.

Only Family Members and Close Friends To Attend Badshah’s Wedding

Reportedly, it will be an intimate wedding ceremony with only family members and close friends in presence. “Only a select few friends are said to be aware of the upcoming wedding", the source added. An employee from a music label, who has worked with Badshah in the past, has also confirmed the news of his wedding to the news portal.

However, when Rikhi was asked about the same, she maintained a “no comments" stance whereas Badshah was unavailable for the comment.

Who Is Isha Rikhi - Badshah’s Rumoured Bride-To-Be?

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who made her debut in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. The film also starred Sippy Gill and Om Puri among others in the lead. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018 which also starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Reportedly, Badshah and Rikhi have been dating for a year now. They met at a party via one of their mutual friends and fell in love with each other.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. However, they are divorced now. Badshah has a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh with Jasmine Masih.

