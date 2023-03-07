Holi gaieties have already begun in many parts of India. In almost all households, the festival of colours is celebrated with great zest, love, laughter, vibrant gulaals and of course, Holi-special songs from Bollywood films playing in the background. One just simply cannot miss Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Hori Khele Raghuveera track when talking about evergreen songs for this festival. It is from their 2003 film Baghban, which also starred Salman Khan, Aman Verma, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Divya Dutta and Mahima Chaudhry, among others. Hori Khele Raghuveera, which is one of the highlights of the Ravi Chopra directorial, is that one song which has occupied permanent spots on every Holi playlist for the last 20 years. However, only this track cannot be credited for making Baghban a special film.

There are several little-known facts about Baghban that make it stand out from other Amitabh Bachchan films.

1- Ravi Chopra, who was busy helming several TV series after his 1992 film Kal Ki Awaz, made a comeback on the big screen with Baghban. His father and renowned filmmaker BR Chopra was supposed to direct it but he wasn’t well so he asked Ravi to step up and make the film.

2- Baghban also marked a rising point in Amitabh Bachchan’s career as he had not been able to deliver box office hits for quite some time. Baghban changed the scenario for him and was loved by critics and cinephiles.

3- Not Amitabh Bachchan but Dilip Kumar was BR Chopra’s first choice for Baghban. The late filmmaker had conceptualised the storyline back in the 1970s. When he discussed the script with Dilip Kumar, he loved it but couldn’t say yes as he was about to start another film. And BR Chopra was also “busy with other films" at that time, his son Ravi had revealed in an interview previously. Years later, the filmmaker and his son decided that “Baghban should be our comeback film."

4- Baghban marked Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s reunion on the big screen after 20 years. Before the 2003 film, they last co-starred in Nastik, which was directed by Pramod Chakravorty.

5- Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice for four tracks in Baghban – Main Yahan Tu Wahan, Chali Chali Phir, O Dharti Tarse Ambar Barse and Hori Khele Raghuveera.

Baghban is still considered one of the evergreen films made in Bollywood.

