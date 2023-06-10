Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt No Longer In SLB Film? Here's What We Know | Exclusive

A while back, a report claimed that actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been roped in as the leads in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Baiju Bawra. Speculatively, the magnum opus was all set to go on floors in early 2024 after Sanjay wraps up the shoot of his Netflix show, Heeramandi, in December this year.

While it has left their fans excited and intrigued to see the Gully Boy (2019) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani duo come together for the third time, a source now exclusively tells News18 that reports surrounding the cast is not true. “Baiju Bawra is the most speculated film of the year because of the high interest in SLB’s projects. But there is nothing confirmed when it comes to casting," states an independent industry source. They further add, “Only SLB knows who he wants for it, it is all visualised in his mind."

Apparently, this film is a remake of the 1955 film, Baiju Bawra, starring late actors Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. A story of a musician, it was set against the backdrop of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court.