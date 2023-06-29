Bakrid 2023: Manoj Bajpayee Hopes For 'Love and Prosperity', Richa Chadha Sends Wishes To Her 'Doston'

Eid-Al-Adha or Bakrid is being celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm today, Friday, June 29. The festival, known by different names, marks a feast of sacrifice that honours the obedience and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. Adding joy to the already special day, our celebs have started sending their best wishes to their fans and loved ones to embrace the festival.

Multiple actors and actresses have shared social media posts wishing fans an abundance of goodness on Bakrid 2023.

Here’s taking a quick look at how our celebs are celebrating the festival:

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej known for his role in movies including Supreme, and Winner, among others, shared the greetings of the festival via Twitter. “Eid Mubarak to all! May this auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha be full of love, laughter, and happiness," he wrote.

Richa Chadha who will next be seen in Fukrey 3, wrote, “Eid Mubarak doston."

Salman Khan’s rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur shared a photograph of herself in a white ethnic kurta set. “Eid Mubarak to all my friends, from all over the world, who have started celebrating. Eid Blessings," she captioned the picture.

Indian rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh dropped an Eid special song for his fans.

The Family Man fame Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Eid-al-Adha Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives."

Bypass Road actress Shama Sikander shared a happy family portrait to mark the festival.

Meanwhile, numerous famous personalities including Emraan Hashmi, R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, and Sherlyn Chopra shared ‘Eid Mubarak’ posters on social media.

Take a look at it here: