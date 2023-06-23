Balakrishna And Bobby’s Next To Hit The Big Screen On Sankranthi 2024

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently experiencing a great deal of excitement as he begins working on two new projects. On his birthday, June 10, Balakrishna started shooting for his 109th movie, tentatively titled NBK 109. The film is helmed by Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra), who recently achieved tremendous success with the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. This collaboration between Balakrishna and Bobby Kolli is expected to be yet another remarkable venture in their respective careers.

The film unit of NBK 109 recently unveiled a poster that provided a glimpse into the movie’s theme. The poster depicted a box containing an assortment of weapons like axes, knives, and hammers, accompanied by the intriguing caption, “He is known to the world… but no one knows his world." The poster effectively sets the tone for an action-packed film, aligning with Balakrishna’s distinctive style and hinting at an engaging storyline that awaits the audience.