Avika Gor, who rose to prominence as Anandi in the popular Television serial Balika Vadhu, is now the talk of the town. She underwent a drastic transformation from a young child to a glamorous woman. She previously revealed her struggle with weight issues but is absolutely fit now. Avika is ruling social media with her impeccable fashion sense, serving major styling goals and delighting her fans.

Avika recently shared a slew of stunning photos on Instagram, sending her fans into a frenzy. She looked no less than a diva. She decided to give a proper boss lady vibe, as she wore a black and white striped blazer along with a black bralette. She paired it with a blue high-rise skinny denim. Keeping everything subtle, she left her hair straight and middle-parted. She went with a no-makeup makeup look with a hint of smokiness on her eyelids and looked gorgeous.

Earlier, Avika was seen dressed in a classic black mini-dress with an embellished collar. She wore winged eyeliner, and glossy lips and flaunted her glowing skin, as she stared intently into the camera lens. “Are you ready for it?" she wrote in her caption.

Avika Gor previously discussed her body weight issues and her massive weight loss transformation journey. She revealed in a post that she disliked her appearance so much that she couldn’t even enjoy dancing. She judged herself and let her insecurities run through her mind all the time, which irritated her. Finally, she concentrated on her dancing, ate healthier, and began working out, and she is now at ease in her own skin.

Avika began her career with Balika Vadhu and later co-starred with Deepika Kakar in Sasural Simar Ka. She also appeared in Season 5 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a reality television show. She also appeared briefly in Bollywood films such as Paathshala and Tezz. She later made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala. She is now a well-known name in the south film industry.

Avika is preparing to debut in 1920- Horrors of the Heart in Bollywood. Mahesh Bhatt wrote the script for the film, which will have actors like Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht.

