Balika Vadhu Star Neha Marda Rushed To Hospital In Her Last Trimester Of Pregnancy: Reports

It was in the month of November last year when Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Flaunting her baby bump in a gorgeous red silk gown, the television actress conveyed that the baby will arrive soon in 2023. However, Neha refrained from revealing which exact month she’ll be embracing motherhood. Now, as per the latest reports, it seems that the actress is facing some complications in her pregnancy. A report by ETimes indicates that she was recently rushed to a hospital. Though the reason behind her hospitalisation remains unknown, a source close to the development reportedly hinted that she was admitted to the hospital due to some ‘complications’.

“We heard that Neha Marda, who is in the last phase of her pregnancy, has been hospitalised owing to some complications. She had to be rushed to get admitted and is under close watch for the next 2 days or so,” ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, in an interview with the portal, the soon-to-be-mommy Neha shared that they are eagerly waiting for the baby to arrive and they shall begin their shopping for the new member of their family. “We have started to make room for the baby. But as per our tradition till the baby is not born we don’t shop. So everything is chosen and is in the cart but we can’t buy anything. The celebration can only happen once the baby is out,” she said adding that for the first two months, the baby will only wear hers, her husband and her cousin’s stuff from when they were young.

Back in November 2022, Neha shared a picture with her husband from their maternity photoshoot and announced that after 10 years of marriage with Aayushman Agrawal, the couple was set to welcome their first child. “Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally god has arrived in me. Baby Coming soon 2023,” her post read. A godh bharai ceremony was also held weeks later. Sharing glimpses from the occasion, Neha wrote, “Our little human is showered with so much love that it's unbelievable and magical. The whole Godh Bharai (Baby shower) ceremony felt like a dream, a feeling I'll never be able to put into words.” Neha tied the knot with Ayushman in 2012.

