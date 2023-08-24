Bangladeshi Couple Pori Moni And Shariful Razz Hospitalised In Critical Condition: Reports

The Bangladesh entertainment industry’s celebrity couple, Pori Moni and Shariful Razz, has always been in the news for their relationship. The couple had been making rounds for their separation but they were again spotted spending quality time together. Now, as per the latest reports, the couple has been hospitalised and is in critical condition.

As per reports, it has been found that Pori Moni was admitted to the hospital due to a high fever and illnesses, while her husband Shariful Razz was admitted to the same hospital due to serious head injuries. But there has been no official confirmation regarding the matter. There have also been contradictory reports suggesting that Pori had been hospitalised but she didn’t have a high fever; rather, she had an injury to her hand that required dressing.

The couple has always been in the news for their on-and-off relationship. The news of their hospitalisation came into the limelight after reports started surfacing that Shariful had departed from Moni’s residence, and after that, she was reportedly hospitalised due to a sudden high fever. And then, his photos with a bloodied bandage wrapped around his head also started going viral on social media.

According to reports, Shariful had come to Pori’s house in Basundhara to talk and solve their disputes. Earlier, he even shared with the media that the couple is reconciling and that they want to spend special moments together with their son. But things changed within 24 hours, with Shariful having head injuries and Pori being hospitalised with a fever. Fans are speculating that the reconciliation took a nasty turn with physical violence involved.