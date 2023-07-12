Bar Dancer To Bollywood Scriptwriter, Tracing Shagufta Rafique's Career

Shagufta Rafique, a highly successful Bollywood writer, has overcome a sorrowful past to achieve her current standing. With her exceptional skills as a scriptwriter and dialogue writer, she has worked on numerous movies. But, it is a fact unknown that her journey to success was filled with hardships and tragedies.

Shagufta faced poverty and endured a difficult life before making a name for herself in the industry. At the young age of 11, she started working as a bar dancer to support her family. Recalling those times, she remembers performing energetically in front of mostly drunk men at private parties, tying her scarf around her waist as she danced. Despite these challenging circumstances, Shagufta did not give up on her dreams and strived to reshape her life, eventually becoming one of the most renowned screenwriters in the industry.

She is closely associated with Vishesh Films, where she writes for their production banner. Emphasizing her unique storytelling abilities, veteran Bollywood director, Mahesh Bhatt said, “Her work is a reflection of her personality and her life, which makes her stories so interesting. She is proof of the fact that you don’t need grooming or academic training to be a storyteller, but you do need to stand up and live first."

Shagufta Rafique is truly an inspiration to all, as she never shied away from the struggles on her path to success. Her life is a remarkable tale in itself. Despite her film family background, she had to overcome immense hurdles to establish her own identity. She has written dialogues and stories for several successful movies, including Awarapan, Raaz, and Murder 2.

Shagufta’s early life was marked by extreme poverty, as she was adopted and faced taunts from her family. She was adopted by the mother of Bollywood actress Sayeeda Khan, a popular figure in the 1960s and 1970s. After her father’s sudden death, Shagufta’s family fell into poverty, and her sister Sayeeda Khan supported the household through her acting earnings. Following Sayeeda’s marriage, the family faced scarcity, and their mother resorted to selling her clothes to provide for her children.