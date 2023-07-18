Barbie Actor Simu Liu Calls RRR ‘Phenomenal’; Says ‘I Want To Be In A Bollywood Movie’

Simu Liu will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the film is all set to release on July 21, 2023. Now in a new interview, while speaking about the film, the actor also expressed his desire to be a part of the Bollywood industry.

Simu told Pinkvilla that he enjoyed watching RRR and called it ‘phenomenal’. He shared, “RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood."

The Shang-Chi actor further added, “There’s, you know, just the focus on musicality. There’s such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they’re singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way."

On a closing note, he added that he’s keen on making his Bollywood debut and especially be part of a dance number. “So, yeah, I’m putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen."