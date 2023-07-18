Barbie Actress Margot Robbie Reveals She Never Expected To Have 'Empathy For A Doll'

It’s officially the Barbie season. The highly anticipated movie of the year fascinates everyone with its intriguing story and pink theme. Greta Grewig’s directorial is all set to hit the theatres on Friday, July 21. In an interview with USA Today, Margot Robbie, who will be seen portraying the character of Barbie, revealed that the film has sparked significant and deep discussions. Since the release of the recent trailer in May, much of the buzz on social media has centred around Greta Gerwig’s remarkable attention to detail, such as Barbie’s lavish all-pink Dreamhouse and the graceful movements reminiscent of a child playing with a doll. “I want everyone to feel like they can reach into the screen and pick everything up: every set, every prop, every costume," Margot Robbie said.

While she anticipated the movie to be humorous, what surprised Margot Robbie the most was its profound emotional impact. After entering the real world, Barbie gradually discovered the vast range of human experiences, from the cathartic release of tears to the realization that change is inevitable. “I didn’t know this character was going to get down into my bones in this way," Margot Robbie expressed. She further exclaimed, “I just didn’t ever expect to have so many big, profound conversations about the meaning of life or what true happiness is. I mean, we joke about an existential crisis, but it all did become very existential," quoted USA Today.

Just like with any role she takes on, Margot Robbie explained that she embarked on a transformative journey alongside her character, emerging on the other side changed. “I just never expected to have this much empathy for a doll," she added.

Creating Barbie was a divine calling for Greta Gerwig, as the Oscar-nominated director infused tenderness and meticulousness into Mattel’s vibrant summer comedy, transcending expectations for a film centred around a synthetic doll. A perfect example of this can be seen in a particular scene where Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) encounters Ruth Handler (portrayed by Rhea Perlman), the brilliant mind behind the toy.

“There’s this shot where Ruth hands Barbie a cup of tea, and the way we lined it up is the exact way that God is touching Adam in the Sistine Chapel," Greta Gerwig said. Rodrigo Prieto, the movie’s cinematographer, enthusiastically embraced the idea exclaiming, “Throw it in! Barbie deserves it. Michelangelo, let’s go!"

The 33-year-old producer, Margot Robbie, spearheaded the development of this long-awaited project and enlisted the talents of Greta Gerwig and her partner, Noah Baumbach, to pen the screenplay. With a deep admiration for Greta’s previous works like Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), Margot Robbie believed the filmmaker could infuse the story with a multi-dimensional and unpredicted essence.