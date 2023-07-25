Barbie Aka Margot Robbie Wins Hearts As She Uses Sign Language For Hearing-Impaired Fan; Watch

Margot Robbie is enjoying the success of her recently released movie, Barbie. The film is getting immense love and appreciation from audiences around the world. Amid all this, a video of Robbie has now surfaced on social media which has left everyone in complete awe once again.

In the viral video, Margot Robbie can be seen interacting with a hearing-impaired fan in sign language. While she was holding some items in her hands, she gave it to her team members and then interacted with the hearing-impaired fan. Watch the video here:

The video is now winning hearts on social media with netizens appreciating the Barbie actress. “As if we needed another reason to love her!" one of the fans wrote. One of the users tried to decode what Robbie was saying and replied, “Nice. If that’s asl, she sorta said. ‘Happy to meet you’ can’t tell what else she’s saying though." “She really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. She’s so precious," another user wrote.