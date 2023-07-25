Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Barbie Aka Margot Robbie Wins Hearts As She Uses Sign Language For Hearing-Impaired Fan; Watch

Margot Robbie's Barbie is getting immense love from fans around the world.
July 25, 2023

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 11:07 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

A video of Margot Robbie has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen interacting with a hearing-impaired fan in sign language.

Margot Robbie is enjoying the success of her recently released movie, Barbie. The film is getting immense love and appreciation from audiences around the world. Amid all this, a video of Robbie has now surfaced on social media which has left everyone in complete awe once again.

In the viral video, Margot Robbie can be seen interacting with a hearing-impaired fan in sign language. While she was holding some items in her hands, she gave it to her team members and then interacted with the hearing-impaired fan. Watch the video here:

The video is now winning hearts on social media with netizens appreciating the Barbie actress. “As if we needed another reason to love her!" one of the fans wrote. One of the users tried to decode what Robbie was saying and replied, “Nice. If that’s asl, she sorta said. ‘Happy to meet you’ can’t tell what else she’s saying though." “She really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. She’s so precious," another user wrote.

    • Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie is inspired by the beloved Barbie fashion dolls, presenting a whimsical comedy within a fantasy setting. Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and others. Within the film’s narrative, Barbie and Ken experience the joys and challenges of living among humans after venturing beyond their perfect pink Barbie world. This exploration exposes them to new adventures and possibilities.

    Barbie was released on July 21 and clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film has collected over Rs 11 crore in India so far. News18 Showsha’s review of Barbie read, “The dialogues and screenplay are the biggest superpowers of Barbie. Greta makes several pop culture references thus adopting the meta narration which helps Barbie take things a notch higher. She also takes digs at Margot Robbie, the concept of Barbie over the years, Warner Bros’ projects, and patriarchy, leaving everyone in splits."

    July 25, 2023
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 11:07 IST
