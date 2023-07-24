Barbie DEFEATS Oppenheimer, Earns Rs 1,271 Cr In Opening Weekend; Nolan Film Mints Rs 660 Cr

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, earned a whopping USD 155 million (approximately Rs 1,271 crores) in the USA over the weekend, making it the highest-grossing movie for a female director. Barbie has also scored the largest opening weekend of 2023.

The box office clash of Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, dubbed ‘Barbenheimer,’ has become a pop culture sensation, with moviegoers around the world thronging theatres in large numbers. Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, has collected around USD 80.5 million (approximately Rs 660 crores) in the US.

Barbenheimer was the fourth highest-grossing industry weekend of all time in North America, totaling USD 302 million (approximately Rs 2,477 crores) Sunday. Film trade experts believe that the box office figures will increase even more when final numbers are reported in some time, according to CNN.

While Barbie is dominating at the American box office, Christopher Nolan’s directorial is ruling the Indian box office. Oppenheimer opened to a whopping Rs 13.50 crore in India and only witnessed a rise on day 2, collecting Rs 17 crore. The film has beaten Barbie in India. Barbie opened at Rs 5 crore in India, and reportedly earned Rs 6.50 crore on day 2.