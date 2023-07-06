Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Was 'Ready To Risk' Entire Movie For Ryan Gosling

Fans are gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated Barbie movie. Every little detail of this film that’s getting divulged has only added to the anticipation and hype, and that also includes the cast. Hollywood star Margot Robbie seems to embody the titular character perfectly. But would you believe that for the director Greta Gerwig, there was just one choice for Ken? It was actor Ryan Gosling. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gerwig revealed that the only choice for Ken was Gosling, and she was willing to risk the entire movie on him. “It was only ever Ryan Gosling. Margot and I wouldn’t take no for an answer," she said, as quoted by Comic Book.

Fandomwire also reported that the director’s vision for Ken was not just some character in the movie. Instead, she wanted a complex blend of iconic actors. This is why she believed the only actor who could embody the iconic fashion doll was Ryan Gosling. Despite never having met him, she was confident that he was perfect for the role. She had diverse inspirations she wanted Ken to draw the character. These inspirations included a combination of Marlon Brando, Gene Wilder, John Barrymore, and John Travolta. “I just was sure, and as soon as I thought of it, it made me so happy. Who else could do this?" said Gerwig.