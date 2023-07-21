Barbie Fever Grips Urfi Javed! Bigg Boss OTT Fame Colours Her Hair Pink In New Bold Video

Barbie fever has gripped the world. Dressed in pink, fans are rushing to theatres to watch the much-awaited Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer. On Friday, Urfi Javed also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video flaunting her Barbie avatar. In the clip, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was seen posing in silver glittery shorts as she showcased her pink hair and posed for the cameras alongside the pool.

In the caption of the video, Urfi Javed wrote, “Actually a Barbie" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Several social media users reacted to the video and praised the actress. “This 🌸🌸 #Barbie can’t get off my eyes," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “India’s first celebrity who Can dare to wear these outfits like kare ❤️". Several other users also dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Watch the video here: