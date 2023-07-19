Barbie: Google Colours Itself Pink Ahead of Margot Robbie Film's Clash With Oppenheimer

It seems like the makers of Barbie are not holding back on the promotions. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken in the upcoming Barbie film. While the hype is insane, especially since it is clashing with Christopher Nolan’s serious film Oppenheimer, the team behind Barbie are going all out to ensure Barbie is everywhere. Although billboards and posters in every block seems to be common, Greta Gerwig and team took one step bigger and coloured Google pink.

The search engine platform has colours itself pink everytime you search the names: Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Google sends out pink sparks, reminding that Barbie is coming. If that wasn’t enough, the platform converts everything pink, including the text. Take a look:

Advertisement