Barbie: Margot Robbie Was Upset For Not Kissing 'Ken' Ryan Gosling? Says 'Did Not Feel Like a Win'

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is finally in theatres. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead, the film is getting immense love from the audience. While their chemistry as Barbie and Ken is being widely appreciated by all, Margot was recently asked if she was happy that she didn’t have to fully kiss Gosling in the film. “Uh no!" (laughs) That didn’t feel like a win for me," Robbie told PEOPLE.

Robbie further shared how even her friends were disappointed knowing that there wasn’t a kiss scene despite Margot producing the movie too. “All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’" the actress said and then added, “I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off (my list)’".