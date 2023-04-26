Bareilly Ke Bazaar From Sreenivas- Nushrratt Starrer Chatrapathi Is A Foot-Tapping Number

The highly anticipated Chatrapathi starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to release on May 12. To build excitement for the upcoming film, the makers recently released a teaser for the first song, which has fans buzzing with anticipation. The teaser features Nushrratt Bharuccha looking stunning and glamorous in a white outfit, while Sreenivas Bellamkonda also looks dashing in his sequin attire.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Nushrratt wrote, “Check out the super entertaining teaser of Bareilly Ke Bazaar- the first track from the upcoming movie Chatrapathi. This banger track is releasing tomorrow on Times Music’s YouTube Channel" It is written by Vijayendra Prasad.

Watch the song here:

Talking to India Today, Nushrratt said, “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first Pan India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas."

On his working experience with Nushrratt, Sreenivas said, “Working with Nushrratt has been great. It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film. Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for the 12th of May."

Chatrapathi is directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The original film stars Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The action drama released in 2005. The remake also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles. Nushrratt was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and the story follows an archeologist who is investigating the nature of Rama Setu, also known as Adam’s Bridge.

