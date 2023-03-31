Bathukamma Song Out: Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde’s Chemistry Is Super Hit

Salman Khan fans have a lot to celebrate this weekend. After all, the makers have released the fourth track from the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The track - Bathukamma - is quite different from the other songs in the album. Bathukamma is sung in Telugu. It features Pooja Hedge, Vetakesh Daggubati, Salman Khan and others.

Salman Khan has announced the song’s release on Twitter. He wrote, “#Bathukamma song is out now. @hegdepooja @VenkyMama @farhad_samji @RaviBasrur @santoshvenky #AiraaAcharyaUdupi @hariniivaturi #SuchethaBasrur #VijayalaxmiMettinahole @Musicshabbir @AlwaysJani."

Advertisement

Actress Pooja Hegde shows off her dance prowess. Pooja can be seen grooving to the beats with Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and others. Salman is seen donning a veshti as he arrives with his family - Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal.

The song is about a nine-day flower festival known as Bathukamma, which is celebrated in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

You can listen to the track here:

Santhosh Venky, Aira Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole have all given voices to the song. The lyrics have been written by Kinnal Raj and Harini Ivaturi and the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Advertisement

The music was widely praised on YouTube. “This song is unique and cultural," a fan noted. “As a South Indian, I would like to thank Salman bhai," another fan wrote. “The sole Bollywood celebrity promoting South Indian culture is he. He does a great job of representing Indian society in general, not just South Indian culture," a user remarked.

Salman’s Instagram post about the song also received a “love this" remark from Elli Avram.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Vinali Bhatnagar, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh and Jassie Gill. The makers have already released three songs. Salman’s dance moves from Naiyo Lagda and Jee Rahe The Hum went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opens in theatres on April 21 and marks Salman’s long-awaited Eid film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here